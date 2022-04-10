PM After Imran Khan becomes the country's first to be deposed by a no-confidence vote

After high drama in Pakistan Assembly, PM Imran Khan becomes the country’s first to be deposed by a no-confidence vote. Mr Khan, who remained steadfast “till the last ball,” was deposed well after midnight, following the Supreme Courts’ order and Assembly’s decision.

Only the opposition voted in the no-confidence motion when members of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party stormed out of the assembly moments before the vote began.

Imran Khan was not in the assembly at the time of the voting, and he left the Prime Minister’s official house minutes before the result was announced.

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for lavishing praise on India, stating that if he likes it so much, he should go to the neighboring nation. She even demanded Imran’s detention.

Meanwhile, Khan is claiming foreign conspiracy for his government’s collapse. He also urged the nation to take to the streets and peacefully protest against a “imported government” Friday night, urging them to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

However, it is being suspected that the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will become the next PM of Pakistan.