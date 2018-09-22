Expressing his discontent on Indian announcement for calling off the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two nations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he is disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to his call for resumption of the peace dialogue.

Expressing his discontent over Indian announcement for calling off the talks between the Foreign Ministers of the two nations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday dubbed India’s behaviour as arrogant and negative. In a veiled attack at the Indian government, he said that all his life he has come across men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistan PM wrote that he is disappointed by India’s response to his call for resumption of the peace dialogue.

On Saturday, a day after accepting Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Indian government cancelled the meeting. In its clarification, it was cited that the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed. The government also claimed that the true face of PTI chief has been exposed to the world.

Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2018

