Pakistan Prime Minister Imran on Sunday said that Pakistan's offer of friendship to India should not be considered as their weakness. Imran Khan also said that he still hopes that Indian government will shun arrogance and hold the peace talks with Pakistan to resolve issues.

After India announced to cancel the talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday decried saying his government’s offer of friendship should not be considered as Pakistan’s weakness.

“I hope the Indian leadership will shun arrogance and hold (peace) talks with Pakistan. Our offer of friendship should not be considered as our weakness. The friendship between Pakistan and India will help overcome poverty,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan added that India should not take his governments offer of friendship lightly and many issues can be resolved with talks.

Earlier, when the Indian side had announced to cancel the meet with Pakistan’s delegation, Imran Khan, in a Tweet, had said that Indian government has responded in a disappointing and negative manner to my call for the resumption of the peace dialogue.

Taking on the Modi government he added, “All my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.”

On the other hand, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said another surgical strike, to take the avenge of the killings of 3 Special Police Officers (SPOs) policemen, who were abducted by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, will be a weapon of surprise.

“Surgical strike is a weapon of surprise. Let it remain a surprise,” said General Bipin Rawat.

