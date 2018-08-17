Imran Khan was officially elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after he secured an overwhelming number of votes in the polls that were held in the National Assembly on Friday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader won 176 seats while his rival PMLN's Shahbaz Sharif won 96 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Friday was officially elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan after polling took place in the National Assembly. The former cricketer secured 176 seats in the polling while his closest competitor Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) chief Shahbaz Sharif could only manage to win 96 seats. Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan PM will be held on August 18, Saturday.

PTI emerged as the single largest party in recently held Pakistan general elections but it was a cliffhanger as the Imran Khan-led party failed to cross the magic mark of 137. The polling in National Assembly was held to identify the support to political parties and PTI secured an overwhelming victory.

After the polling, newly-instated speaker of the house, Asad Qaiser, announced the results to which the PMLN leaders erupted in dissent shouting “na manzoor” (not acceptable). Amid the chaotic situation in the house, Imran Khan firmly sat in his chair smiling at the verdict that was delivered.

(Updating…)

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More