The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan took oath as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday. On Friday, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf secured 176 votes, 4 more than majority mark, in parliament’s confidence vote with the support of small parties. The swearing-in ceremony was administered by President Manmoon Hussain and was held at President’s house in Islamabad. Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won only 96 votes. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Singh was also present at the oath-taking ceremony held in Islamabad. In National Assembly elections held last month, PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats.
Imran Khan swearing-in ceremony LIVE Updates:
WATCH LIVE: Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony:
11:55 am | At the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, Navjot Singh Sidhu sat next to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir president.
11:30 am | Major political parties of Pakistan like Shahbaz Sharif’s PMLN, Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party had alleged massive rigging in recently held National Assembly elections.
11:25 am | In the past, Imran Khan was invited by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif to join his party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which is now Imran Khan’s party PTI political rival.
11:02 am | Before starting his political innings, Imran Khan was a cricketer and philanthropist. Imran Khan was the captain of Pakistan cricket team which won 1992 World Cup. Imran Khan was known for his leadership skills on the field.
10:53 am | Imran Khan becomes 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
10:50 am | President Mamnoon administering the oath to Imran Khan.
10:35 AM | Visuals of Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony, PTI chief’s wife Bushra Maneka is also present at the event.
10:35 am | Imran Khan reaches President House for PM oath-taking ceremony.
10:19 am | Navjot Singh Singh met Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.
10: 20 am | Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived for the ceremony.
10:00 am | Lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, allied parties, and others invited to the ceremony are gathering in the President House.