Following the violent protests from students across the country, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday tweeted that the intellectual atmosphere has almost destroyed. In two back to back tweets, Imran Khan said these Universities groom future leaders and the role of student unions are to groom students to play a big role in the development of the country. But today, unfortunately, these universities have turned into violent battlegrounds. The term violent battlegrounds was used by Pakistan Prime Minister after the reports of students protests in various parts of the country.

“Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses,” Imran Khan said.

Reports said thousands of students protested on Saturday in 50 major cities of Pakistan for the restoration of the student unions and better education facilities. The protests were organized under the banner of the Student Action Committee (SAC), named as the Student Solidarity March.

We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2019

The Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC), left-wing student group, too powered the protests and took out rallies demanding the same.

In his second tweet, Imran Khan said that his government will ensure the establishment of a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct for the students’ unions. These amendments would be taken from world-class universities so that Pakistan student unions would also play a positive part in the grooming of youth as the future leaders of the country.

This won’t be wrong to say that its a big victory for students of Pakistan who collectively raised their voice against the government and succeeded to mount pressure that Prime Minister Imran Khan today talked about the restoration of the student unions.

