Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed the nation to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court. In his speech, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader asked Pakistani diaspora to pool in $1000 per person to build dams.

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed the nation to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court. There is no doubt that we are at a crisis situation, our debt today stands at 30,000 billion but one of our biggest issues to date is the water issue, said Imran Khan as he began the address. When Pakistan got independence, every Pakistani had 5600 cubic metres of water but today that stands at only 1000 cubic metres, said Imran Khan while emphasising the importance of water for future.

Drawing country’s attention towards building dams in the country, Imran Khan said that Pakistan has a storage capacity of only 30 days for water; whereas the safe period for water storage is 120 days, on the other hand, India has a capacity of 90 days. This is why making the dam for us is so important, he added.

He also praised Chief Justice of Pakistan for initiating this step. Pakistan Prime Minister further said that his government is deciding to launch and join the Prime Minister fund with Chief Justice fund. He said around Rs 180 crore has been raised so far.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Important Message to Nation about PM-CJ Fund For Diamer Basha & Mohmand Dam (07.09.18)#PrimeMinisterIK #DonateForDams @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/lpWfIa0l45 — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 7, 2018

Right after 4th minute of his speech, he asked Pakistani diaspora to pool in $1000 per person to build dams. According to reports, there are 80-90 lakh overseas Pakistanis. Not every overseas Pakistani can donate $1000 but whatever you can donate, please donate it forward in whatever capacity you can, added Imran Khan. If every overseas Pakistani takes this responsibility we will be able to build this dam, he said before ending his speech.

