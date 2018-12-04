Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Kashmir issue cannot be solved through war but only through dialogue between the 2 countries. Pakistan PM also brushed off Shah Mehmood Qureshi, country’s Foreign Minister ‘googly’ comment, saying that the ground-breaking ceremony and the invitation sent to the Indian ministers was a simple and sincere effort to maintain good relations with India not a googly.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Kashmir issue cannot be solved through war but only through dialogue between the 2 countries. Imran’s comment has come amid the ongoing controversy over Pakistan Foreign Affairs minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s googly comment on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor. Khan ruled out the possibility of war saying both the counties were nuclear armed and would never fight a war.

Speaking to Pakistan media, Khan said that without a dialogue with India, options for the resolution of Kashmir issue cannot be discussed. He made the comment after stressing that there were two, three options to the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan pitching for a dialogue have come after Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slammed the Pakistani minister for saying that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the presence of Indian minister at the groundbreaking ceremony was because India fell prey to Imran’s “Kartarpur googly”.

At the press conference, Pakistan PM brushed off Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s ‘googly’ comment, saying that the ground-breaking ceremony and the invitation sent to the Indian ministers was a simple and sincere effort to maintain good relations with India not a googly.

During the interaction with journalists, Khan claimed that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former foreign minister Natwar Singh had informed that Kashmir issue would have been resolved if the BJP had not lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Khan said that it shows a solution of Kashmir and both countries were close to resolving it.

Khan remarked that India was not ready to hold dialogues because general elections were around the corner and assembly election in 5 states was scheduled to take place on December 11.

Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj has categorically stated that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor doesn’t’ mean resumption of bilateral talks. She ruled it out saying unless Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism, talks won’t happen between the two countries.

