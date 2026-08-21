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Home > World News > Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns

Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns

Imran Khan returns to Adiala Jail after a medical check-up at Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital amid a Supreme Court order and health concerns.

Imran Khan Returns To Adiala Jail After Hospital Check-Up (Images: X)
Imran Khan Returns To Adiala Jail After Hospital Check-Up (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 09:51 IST

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken back to Adiala Jail after a brief medical evaluation at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, ending an overnight transfer that followed a Supreme Court order over concerns about his health. A spokesman for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed that Imran Khan returned to prison after doctors found it safe for him to remain in custody. Pakistani media reported that he has since been moved to his cell.

The 73-year-old Imran Khan was taken to the hospital around midnight for a medical check-up. His movement between the jail and hospital was carried out under extremely tight security, Geo News reported, citing sources. French news agency AFP said dozens of PTI supporters also gathered outside the hospital during his short stay.

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Imran Khan’s health concerns behind court order

The Supreme Court had ordered authorities in Islamabad to provide specialised medical care to Imran Khan. The order directed officials to shift him to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and give him access to a medical panel that included his personal physician.

His lawyers have said Imran Khan’s health has deteriorated during his imprisonment and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. He has been in prison since August 2023 and says the cases against him are “politically motivated”, a claim rejected by the government.

Imran Khan faces government resistance over treatment

Reportedly, the Shebaz Sharif government initially said it would follow the Supreme Court order but later filed a petition seeking its review and recall. Authorities have maintained that medical reports showed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar opposed sending Imran Khan to a private hospital. He argued that a “convicted prisoner must be treated inside the jail or at a public hospital according to law” and said he was seeking to have Imran Khan’s medical tests conducted at a government hospital instead.

Imran Khan returns to custody after evaluation

With doctors clearing Imran Khan to remain in custody, he was taken back to Adiala Jail under heavy security. His return comes amid an ongoing dispute over his medical condition, where his lawyers have raised concerns while the government has argued that no urgent treatment is required.

For Imran Khan, the hospital visit therefore ended with a return to the same prison where his lawyers say his health has worsened. The PTI founder is now back in his cell after the court-ordered medical evaluation.

Also Read: 6 Indians Among 10 Crew As Pirates Hijack Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Off Somalia    

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Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns
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Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns

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Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns
Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns
Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns
Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns

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