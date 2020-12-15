The Pakistani armed forces are constantly becoming more powerful in the country's internal politics, if not militarily. This new bill has caused immense unrest among the opposition and the prospect of a parallel government existing alongside the official one, or worse, a coup by the military, similar to what happened in the past.

A bill passed in the Pakistan parliament that hands over near-absolute control to its armed forces regarding the $60 billion worth China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, thus greatly reducing the government’s importance in it.

A mandate to establish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority or the CPECA was passed by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government in the year 2019. This authority was established to ensure timely execution of CPEC projects.

CPECA was established to please China but turned out that it started facing flak from Pakistan’s lawmakers because undermined their role and operated as a “parallel authority.”

