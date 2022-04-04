This comes after the dissolution of the Pak National Assembly by President Alvi on the suggestion of Imran Khan followed by the de-notification of Imran Khan as the country's Prime Minister.

Pakistan President has announced that Imran Khan will continue as the country’s Prime Minister until a caretaker PM is appointed under Article 224A of the constitution. President Alvi said in a tweet, “Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.” This comes after the dissolution of the Pak National Assembly by President Alvi on the suggestion of Imran Khan followed by the de-notification of Imran Khan as the country’s Prime Minister.

The matter of dissolution of the National Assembly is now being heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. After hearing arguments on Sunday, the bench observed that the judiciary can interfere to some extent in the proceedings of the National Assembly after arguments on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature were advanced.

Key opposition Leaders in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have warned that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will face legal consequences for acting on behalf of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.