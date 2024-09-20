Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Imran Khan’s PTI Plans Major Rally In Lahore To Show Support For Incarcerated Leader

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that they will hold a power show in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s PTI Plans Major Rally In Lahore To Show Support For Incarcerated Leader

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that they will hold a power show in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary for Lahore, Awais Younis said on Thursday that they have given tasks to their party officials to ensure the success of the rally, ARY News reported.

Younis said that Lahore residents will demonstrate support to the party and its incarcerated founder. ARY News quoted him as saying, “Zinda Dalan Lahore will prove once again that Lahore stands with PTI founder.”

Younis said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while Punjab’s regional and district presidents will guide caravans from their respective areas, the report stated. He added that PTI members of the assembly and ticket holders are expected to join the rally.

The rally, which was earlier supposed to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore was rescheduled to September 21 after many of the party leaders were arrested, ARY News report stated.

Earlier in its rally on September 8, Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf, was issued a warning by the local administration to adhere to the rally’s NOC guidelines, which mandated them to vacate the venue by 7pm, ARY News reported.

In the Sangjani Rally, the district magistrate issued several reminders to vacate the venue. But the rally exceeded the permit time, which made the police and the administration take action against them, as per ARY News report.

The participants arriving from a different route clashed with the police as the PTI workers threw stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas at Choongi No 26 area, ARY News stated.

A police spokesperson told ARY News that participants deviated from the designated rally route and attacked law enforcement. Several officers, including SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, were injured in the incident as stone pelting continued.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

