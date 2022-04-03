Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly today. On Sunday, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to be present during the proceedings of the no-trust vote against his government in the National Assembly. Earlier, Khan had appealed to fellow lawmakers of the PTI to abstain from voting during the motion proceedings or be absent altogether. As per a Radio Pakistan report, Khan hosted PTI MNAs for dinner at his residence where he said that the US wants to bring the opposition to power in Pakistan and enslave the Pakistani people with the use of money. Meanwhile, he lauded those who stood loyal to him despite the offers of money.



Khan said that the opposition always wanted that he should give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to its leaders and after every few months, they tried to create instability in the country to save their wealth, reported Radio Pakistan. National Reconciliation Ordinance was first enforced in 2007 by erstwhile Pakistan President and Army Chief Gen Pervez Musharraf to grant amnesty to political figures and bureaucrats accused of crimes including corruption, money laundering, murder and terrorism between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999 — the time between two Martial Law stints in Pakistan.



On the other hand, according to sources cited by Geo TV senior journalist Hamid Mir, the ruling PTI government and its leadership have decided to incite violence in Islamabad. As per the report, the government and PTI leadership have decided to stop the Opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house.