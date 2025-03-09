In A First, North Korea Unveils Nuclear-Powered Submarine: A Growing Concern For US?

South Korean defense analyst Moon Keun-sik stated that the submarine poses a direct threat to both South Korea and the U.S., as its ability to launch missiles from underwater makes detection difficult.

North Korea has unveiled its first nuclear-powered submarine under construction, marking a significant escalation in its military capabilities. State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released images of the vessel, calling it a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leader Kim Jong Un inspected major shipyards and was briefed on the submarine’s development, according to KCNA. While exact specifications remain unclear, experts believe the vessel is a 6,000- to 7,000-ton-class submarine capable of carrying about 10 missiles, including nuclear-capable ones.

South Korean defense analyst Moon Keun-sik stated that the submarine poses a direct threat to both South Korea and the U.S., as its ability to launch missiles from underwater makes detection difficult.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement raises questions about how heavily sanctioned North Korea acquired the technology and resources to build such a submarine. Experts suggest Pyongyang may have received assistance from Russia in exchange for supplying weapons and troops for the war in Ukraine.

North Korea has one of the world’s largest submarine fleets, with 70-90 diesel-powered vessels, though most are outdated. In 2023, it claimed to have launched a “tactical nuclear attack submarine,” but experts questioned its actual capabilities.

Kim has emphasized modernizing North Korea’s naval forces, vowing to develop advanced warships to counter U.S. and South Korean military presence. This development comes as tensions rise ahead of U.S.-South Korea military drills scheduled to begin Monday.

The introduction of a nuclear-powered submarine would significantly enhance North Korea’s ability to conduct stealth attacks, complicating defense strategies for Seoul and Washington. Experts believe North Korea may test the submarine in the next couple of years before full deployment.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why