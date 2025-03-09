Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • In A First, North Korea Unveils Nuclear-Powered Submarine: A Growing Concern For US?

In A First, North Korea Unveils Nuclear-Powered Submarine: A Growing Concern For US?

South Korean defense analyst Moon Keun-sik stated that the submarine poses a direct threat to both South Korea and the U.S., as its ability to launch missiles from underwater makes detection difficult.

In A First, North Korea Unveils Nuclear-Powered Submarine: A Growing Concern For US?


North Korea has unveiled its first nuclear-powered submarine under construction, marking a significant escalation in its military capabilities. State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released images of the vessel, calling it a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leader Kim Jong Un inspected major shipyards and was briefed on the submarine’s development, according to KCNA. While exact specifications remain unclear, experts believe the vessel is a 6,000- to 7,000-ton-class submarine capable of carrying about 10 missiles, including nuclear-capable ones.

South Korean defense analyst Moon Keun-sik stated that the submarine poses a direct threat to both South Korea and the U.S., as its ability to launch missiles from underwater makes detection difficult.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement raises questions about how heavily sanctioned North Korea acquired the technology and resources to build such a submarine. Experts suggest Pyongyang may have received assistance from Russia in exchange for supplying weapons and troops for the war in Ukraine.

North Korea has one of the world’s largest submarine fleets, with 70-90 diesel-powered vessels, though most are outdated. In 2023, it claimed to have launched a “tactical nuclear attack submarine,” but experts questioned its actual capabilities.

Kim has emphasized modernizing North Korea’s naval forces, vowing to develop advanced warships to counter U.S. and South Korean military presence. This development comes as tensions rise ahead of U.S.-South Korea military drills scheduled to begin Monday.

The introduction of a nuclear-powered submarine would significantly enhance North Korea’s ability to conduct stealth attacks, complicating defense strategies for Seoul and Washington. Experts believe North Korea may test the submarine in the next couple of years before full deployment.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

Filed under

kim jong un north korea Nuclear-Powered Submarine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coperni’s One-Legged Jeans Priced At ₹38,000, Internet Say, ‘Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Coperni’s One-Legged Jeans Priced At ₹38,000, Internet Say, ‘Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing

Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They...

Jammu: Three Civilians Killed in Kathua, Union Minister Alleges Terrorist Conspiracy

Jammu: Three Civilians Killed in Kathua, Union Minister Alleges Terrorist Conspiracy

Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

‘I Like How I Am’: MP Teen With ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Sets Guinness World Record For Hairiest Face

‘I Like How I Am’: MP Teen With ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Sets Guinness World Record For...

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women