Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reaffirmed his stance against Western legal systems, stressing that Afghanistan would continue to implement its own laws under the framework of sharia, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. Speaking from Kandahar’s Eidgah Mosque, Akhundzada emphasised the “supremacy of Islamic laws over any foreign influence”, reportedly saying, “There is no need for laws that originate from the West. We will create our own laws,” in a 50-minute audio message shared by the Taliban government’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The leader’s remarks come at a time when Afghanistan remains largely isolated on the international stage due to the Taliban’s strict interpretation of sharia, which has led to widespread restrictions on Afghan women and girls, including bans on education, employment, and movement in public spaces. Despite these measures, the Taliban government has secured diplomatic relationships with countries such as China and the United Arab Emirates.

Akhundzada, who has gained significant control over policy-making since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, also took aim at Western nations, particularly the US, accusing the country of “uniting against Muslims”. He cited the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza as evidence of this opposition. In his speech, he insisted that democracy in Afghanistan had come to an end, replaced by the rule of sharia, and criticised supporters of democracy as attempting to undermine the Taliban government’s authority.

While the Taliban hold power within Afghanistan, their leadership has faced criticism both internally and externally. Some senior members of the administration have voiced concerns about the concentration of power in Akhundzada’s hands and the lack of broader engagement with the international community, reports suggest. A few Taliban figures have called for less stringent policies to attract international support and reintegrate Afghanistan into the global community.

In recent months, there has been some diplomatic back-and-forth between the Taliban and the US, particularly through prisoner exchanges and releases during the Trump administration.

