In Fear Of Assassination, North Korea’s Premier Kim Jong Un’s Security Heightened, Claims South Korea

Security around North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been heightened amid fears of possible assassination attempts, says South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). During a recent parliamentary audit session, NIS claimed that North Korea is employing advanced security tactics to protect Kim, including communication-jamming vehicles and drone-detection equipment.

This year, Kim has made 110 public appearances, 60% more than the previous year.

More Details Shared By NIS

North Korea reportedly halted the use of the “Juche” calendar this month. This unique calendar system, based on the birth of North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-Sung, has been used for decades as part of North Korea’s “self-reliance” philosophy. The move is seen as an effort to further reinforce Kim Jong-Un’s role as the supreme leader and to consolidate his position within the regime.

The NIS also provided insight into the status of Kim Jong-Un’s daughter, Kim Ju-Ae, whose role appears to be partially elevated. Kim Ju-Ae’s public appearances, particularly in the company of her aunt Kim Yo-Jong—an influential figure in the regime—have sparked speculation about her growing significance within North Korea’s ruling elite.

The briefing also revealed developments in North Korea’s cooperation with Russia, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. According to South Korean lawmakers, North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, near the Ukraine border. Pyongyang has also sent around 4,000 workers to Russia this year. NATO recently confirmed North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia, and training efforts reportedly include familiarizing North Korean forces with Russian military terminology.

North Korea is also preparing to launch another military reconnaissance satellite with technical support from Moscow. Despite a failed launch attempt earlier this year, Pyongyang remains committed to advancing its surveillance capabilities.

