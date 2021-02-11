As per the details of the call released by the White House, it is stated that Biden reaffirmed his intentions of upholding the American people's well-being, security, prosperity, health and their way of life. It said that he also wants to keep the Indo-Pacific free and open.

US President Joe Biden questioned Chinese Communist Leader Xi Jinping regarding human rights violations committed against Hong Kong and Xinjiang yesterday i.e. February 10. He did so as part of his first call to the Chinese leadership since he established himself in the US office.

However, Joe Biden also gave his greetings and good wishes directed towards the people of China among the Lunar New Year celebrations there.

The talks between Biden and Jinping seem rather mixed, as Biden also called out the Chinese over their the rough handling of Hong Kong residents, increasing naval activity and show of power in the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating for democracy and brutal suppression of countless Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region of Western China.

The release added that Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.

Xi and Biden also discussed Covid-19, weapon proliferation and climate change. The White House release noted that Biden is committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of their allies.