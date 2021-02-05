Joe Biden on Thursday shared the outlines of US's foreign policy under his presidency. In his first diplomatic speech after becoming the 46th president of United States, Biden had a word of caution for Russia and China.

US president Joe Biden on Thursday laid the outlines of his government’s foreign policy declaring, “America Is Back”. In what is touted as his first diplomatic speech after becoming the 46th president of United States, Biden said that American leadership must challenge advancing authoritarianism, including growing ambitions of China to rival US and Russia’s determination to damage and disrupt democracy. He expressed that America must meet the new moment and deal with the accelerating global challenges posed by the pandemic, climate change and nuclear proliferation.

Addressing China as its ‘most serious competitor’, Biden said that US would confront China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive and coercive action, and push back its attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. But, US would also be ready to work with China when it is in America’s interest to do so.

He added that US will compete with China from a position of strength by building back better at home, working with allies, renewing their role in international institutions and reclaiming their credibility and moral authority, which had been lost.

Speaking about the bilateral relations between US and Russia, Biden said that he has made it very clear to Putin that he is very different from his predecessor (Trump) and the days of US rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive action, interference in elections, cyber attacks and poisoning its citizens are over.