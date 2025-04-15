Joe Biden re-emerged from political silence to denounce what he called the “destruction” wrought on Social Security — stopping short of naming Donald Trump, but leaving little doubt. With calm, halting words, he warned of a nation fraying at its seams, as the White House fired back with fury and insult.

In his first public remarks since leaving the White House on January 20, former President Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration’s approach to Social Security, warning that proposed cuts are placing the program — and its millions of beneficiaries — in jeopardy.

Speaking Tuesday before a quiet crowd of disability advocates at the Sofitel Hotel on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Biden addressed the conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD), a group focused on safeguarding Social Security. Over a span of roughly 30 minutes, the former president delivered his speech in a calm and hushed tone, often barely audible to the attendees in the room.

“So Much Damage and So Much Destruction”: Biden Targets Trump Without Naming Him

While Biden did not mention President Donald Trump by name — referring to him only as “this guy” — he made clear his disapproval of the administration’s early actions.

“In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much … damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking,” Biden said.

He further reflected on the state of national unity, warning of unprecedented division.

“We can’t go on like this as a divided nation, as divided as we are,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s never been this divided. Granted, it’s roughly 30%, but it’s a 30% that has no heart.”

Biden did not specify which group the “30%” referred to, leaving the audience and observers to interpret the comment on their own.

White House Responds to Biden With Sharp Rebuke

The Trump administration swiftly responded. White House spokesman Steven Cheung criticized Biden’s remarks and mental acuity in harsh terms.

“His incoherent speech showed he had a feeble mind in a rapid decline to new lows,” Cheung said.

Cheung went on to defend President Trump’s record on Social Security, stating:

“President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher take-home pay for seniors by ending the taxation of Social Security benefits. Anybody saying otherwise is either stupid or an all-out liar, or both in Biden’s case.”

A Quiet Room, a Measured Tone

Tuesday’s speech was notable not just for its content, but for the atmosphere. Attendees at the ACRD conference remained still and attentive, straining to hear the former president as he delivered his remarks in a restrained and, at times, barely audible manner.

Though Trump has continued to criticize Biden — calling him “the worst president in American history” and blaming him for issues ranging from border security to economic decline — Biden offered no direct rebuttal to the former president’s attacks. He also refrained from defending his own record during his presidency.

From Model UN to Chicago: Biden Re-Emerges After Months of Silence

Prior to Tuesday’s appearance, Biden’s only known public engagement was a speech at the National High Schools Model United Nations event last month — an event that was not open to the press.

His reappearance before the public comes after a prolonged period of political fallout. Biden left office after his own party urged him not to seek re-election, particularly in the wake of a disastrous debate performance against Trump last June. During that debate, Biden struggled to articulate his thoughts clearly, reinforcing long-standing concerns about his age and cognitive health.

