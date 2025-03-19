In Photos: Sunita Williams’ Historic 9 Months Journey In Space

Here are the pictures of Sunita Williams historic 9 months journey in space

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, 19 March, splashing down off Florida’s coast in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Their homecoming marks the end of a nine-month-long mission that was originally planned as a short eight-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams and Wilmore, both former Navy test pilots, launched on June 5 last year on Boeing’s Starliner, set for its first crewed test flight. However, due to propulsion issues, the spacecraft was deemed unfit for the return journey and was sent back uncrewed in September, leaving the astronauts stranded in space.

As NASA worked on a solution, Williams and Wilmore continued their work aboard the ISS, contributing to scientific research and space operations. Finally, in a carefully planned mission, SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon capsule arrived in March with a relief team, enabling the astronauts’ long-awaited return.

Their journey, filled with unexpected challenges, highlights the resilience and adaptability of space exploration. Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere after nearly 270 days in space, bringing their extended adventure to a historic close.

Here are the pictures of Sunita Williams historic 9 months journey in space:

