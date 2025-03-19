Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
In Photos: Sunita Williams’ Historic 9 Months Journey In Space

Here are the pictures of Sunita Williams historic 9 months journey in space

In Photos: Sunita Williams' Historic 9 Months Journey In Space


NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, 19 March, splashing down off Florida’s coast in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Their homecoming marks the end of a nine-month-long mission that was originally planned as a short eight-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams and Wilmore, both former Navy test pilots, launched on June 5 last year on Boeing’s Starliner, set for its first crewed test flight. However, due to propulsion issues, the spacecraft was deemed unfit for the return journey and was sent back uncrewed in September, leaving the astronauts stranded in space.

As NASA worked on a solution, Williams and Wilmore continued their work aboard the ISS, contributing to scientific research and space operations. Finally, in a carefully planned mission, SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon capsule arrived in March with a relief team, enabling the astronauts’ long-awaited return.

Their journey, filled with unexpected challenges, highlights the resilience and adaptability of space exploration. Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere after nearly 270 days in space, bringing their extended adventure to a historic close.

Here are the pictures of Sunita Williams historic 9 months journey in space:

The International Space Station has welcomed over 270 visitors, with the latest being NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who arrived on June 6 for the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test.

The NASA astronauts were stranded due to propulsion issues, the spacecraft was unfit for return and was sent back uncrewed in September.

In early August, as the space station passed overhead, Sunita Williams used the Ham Radio to connect with students in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, answering their questions about research conducted aboard the orbiting lab.

Sunita Williams spent a total of 29 hours and 17 minutes performing four spacewalks during her stay, breaking the world record for women.

Sunita Williams continued work aboard the ISS, contributing to scientific research and space operations.

Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth plashing down off Florida’s coast in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

ALSO READ: Sunita Williams Is Back On Earth: Can She Overcome The Health Risks Of Space Travel?

