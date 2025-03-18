In Pics: 1st Visuals Of Splashdown With NASA Astronauts As They Lands On Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Nick Hague, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have successfully returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

After spending months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the crew splashed down safely off the coast of Florida, marking the end of their mission. NASA and SpaceX teams closely monitored the descent, ensuring a smooth re-entry.

The amazing moment that Dragon made its splashdown off the coast of Florida… Sunita is back home! 💫 pic.twitter.com/AcCN7zO5AL — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) March 18, 2025