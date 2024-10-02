In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Orli Weitzman, the Consul General of Israel calls for global solidarity against terrorism and highlights the importance of maintaining safety during these critical times.

Orli Weitzman, the Consul General of Israel in an exclusive interview with Vineet Malhotra( Senior Consulting Editor) She has addressed the concerning pattern of Iranian attacks coinciding with significant Jewish festivals. Notably, the recent missile strikes come just before Rosh Hashanah, echoing previous assaults during important Jewish observances. Weitzman emphasizes that such timing is a deliberate attempt to undermine the spirit of the Israeli people. Despite these provocations, Israel remains resilient and committed to safeguarding its citizens while striving for peace and coexistence in the region. The Consul General calls for global solidarity against terrorism and highlights the importance of maintaining safety during these critical times.

Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles against Israel. With this, has Iran pushed the middle-east to the brink now?

Iran has launched 180 ballistic missiles against Israel, signaling a dangerous escalation. Iran has numerous proxies, with the explicit aim of destabilizing the Middle East. They have been very open about their support for groups like Hamas in Gaza. The situation has reached a critical point where attacks are becoming increasingly direct rather than relying solely on proxies. Israel has endured significant suffering, particularly highlighted by the horrific attacks last October 7, where innocent women were raped and children were burnet alive , hostaged and innocent people were targeted. Israel cannot withstand further aggression and remains hopeful for peace while prioritizing the safety of its citizens in Gaza and Lebanon.

. It is no secret that Hamas & Hezbollah are Iranian proxies such. Last time Hamas attacked Israeli civilians during Shemini Atzeret and now Iran attacks ahead of Rosh Hashanah. Why are they targeting the only Jewish state in the world during Jewish festivals?

It’s well known that Hamas and Hezbollah act as Iranian proxies. The last significant attack on Israeli civilians occurred during Shemini Atzeret, and now, another attack has come just before Rosh Hashanah. One might wonder why they target the only Jewish state during these important festivals. The answer lies with them. Although , they break us physically but they cannot break our millitiry and our emotions associated with this festival. we will celebrate as we are strong people. The October 7 attack was particularly devastating, and this year’s our Rosh Hashanah coincides with ongoing assaults they know it best that these festivals are important for us. It is an anecdote.Rosh Hashanah means happy and sweet year ahead but this year we asking citizens to have safe and quite year. This year, we will celebrate, our hope is for a safe and peaceful year, as Israel seeks recognition and coexistence with its neighbors.

Can we expect Israel to initiate pre-emptive strikes on Iran. And In this case, how do you expect U.S to support you?

It is late now, the situation has become critical; Israel may need to take preemptive actions to protect its citizens. The safety of the Israeli people is paramount, and Israel must respond accordingly. The establishment of Israel serves as a sanctuary for Jewish people worldwide, especially in light of historical suffering, such as the Holocaust. Israel’s purpose is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

This is the second time within a few months that Iran has attacked Israel directly. Could this escalation lead to the involvement of other regional powers and how is Israel prepared to tackle this?

This marks the second direct attack by Iran in a few months. The potential for increased regional involvement is real, depending on Iran’s ongoing threats against Israel. Israel is prepared to address these challenges, focusing on both public and diplomatic strategies to ensure its security.If Iran in public try to threat us and refuse to accept our presence than we will take diplomatic measures and solutions to protect our citizens , i am sure allies would cooperate with us . our message is loud and clear ‘ anything to protect our citizens , whatever it may come’.

Israel has managed to intercept most of the missiles fired by Iran, by using the Iron Dome, David’s Sling & Arrow. For the benefit of our viewers, could you explain briefly how this multi-layered defence system works?

Unfortunatelly, i don’t know much about physics but i know each system is designed for different types of missiles based on their range and altitude, ensuring a comprehensive defensive capability and each can be used accordingly.

There is an outpour of solidarity & support from the world for the people in Israel. What would you like to say to the well-wishers?

We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from around the world. This solidarity is crucial not only for Israel but also for the broader fight for freedom and against terrorism. Peace is essential globally, especially during significant times like Rosh Hashanah.

There are concerns of the larger ramifications of the escalation of the crisis. How does Israel look at balancing its own national interest and peace in the region?

Israel must act to keep its citizens safe, which is of utmost importance. The nation will continue to prioritize its security while navigating the complex dynamics of regional peace.