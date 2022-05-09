In the midst of the war with Ukraine, Russia will have its Victory Day Parade on May 9.

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches its third month, Russia will commemorate Victory Day on Monday. There is much speculation about what President Putin would say in his address. On Victory Day, Putin’s address to the nation is expected to be the most viewed event in the country.

The Victory Day Parade is one of Russia’s most important events. It commemorates the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War II in Europe.

Celebrations commemorating ‘Victory Day,’ or what is locally known as the ‘Patriotic War,’ will be held in Moscow and many other parts of Russia and Russian-controlled territory, including Mariupol. Russian and Soviet Victory flags (The Red Banner) were flown in all of these areas, reinforcing the image of the Soviet Union and how everyone battled Nazism as one unit.

On the morning of May 9, the annual Victory Day parade will take place in Moscow’s Red Square. Authorities have imposed restrictions on a number of roadways, and local traffic will be suspended occasionally until the end of the day or the next day.

While the estimated number of planes participating in the Moscow flyover is slightly more than last year, media reports suggest that the number of troops and equipment will be reduced. According to information released by Russia’s defence ministry on Friday, there will be just 129 military vehicles and 10,000 personnel this year, down from 191 military vehicles and approximately 12,000 personnel in 2021. President Vladimir Putin is expected to utilise the event to encourage patriotism and demonstrate the country’s military power. A group of fighter jets in the shape of a “Z,” a popular symbol of support for Russian forces in Ukraine, is anticipated to fly over central Moscow this year as part of the pro-war additions.

