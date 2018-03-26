New Zealand man convinced a woman that he was forced to drink poison and in order for him to survive death, he asked her to have sex. The woman at first gave her consent but later consulted her friend who suggested her to take the matter to the police. The man is now awaiting sentencing in court.

How many ways can a man make a woman have intercourse? Here is the latest report that says a man in New Zealand has tricked a woman to have sex. Of all the ingenious tricks, the man convinced the woman that he was forced to drink poison and in order for him to survive death, he has to make an intercourse to sweat out the poison within the next 48 hours. However, the man, who lives in Rotorua, New Zealand has recently admitted to the crime.

According to police reports, the man had created a dramatic scene by appearing at her doorstep. He went to the woman’s house and red-faced holding his ribs said that he had been beaten up by some strangers and forced to drink a vial of poison, as per reports by a leading daily. After hearing that he has 48 hours before he dies, the woman asked him to run and get safe. However, the culprit insisted her to sweat the poison out by having intercourse. The man also claimed to her that there was no antidote for the poison as the man who gave him the poison was flying overseas.

The woman then gave her consent as she had no choice but to believe him for saving his life. Soon, unknown messages started to pour in along with threats that if she doesn’t perform sexual acts three to four times within the 48-hour time frame, then semi-naked photos of her would be leaked on the internet. The conditions also allowed the man to film the sexual acts on his cell phone. However, the woman later suspected and confronted the man who in turn knocked her to the ground. The woman then consulted her friend who suggested her to take the matter to the police. Now the man will be facing sentencing in court on May 25.

