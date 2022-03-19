The US is in contact with Indian authorities at various levels on India's plan to buy oil at a discount from Russia, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday.

“We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, (however) not through the president,” Psaki said during a press briefing. Psaki was replying to a question about the US position on India’s choice to buy Russian oil despite the harsh sanctions placed on Russia by the majority of Western countries.

“But what we will project and convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching, where you are going to stand, as it relates to this conflict, (and) whether it is support for Russia, in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine,” Psaki further said in a veiled reference to India’s neutrality in the ongoing conflict so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US argued that while purchasing inexpensive Russian oil would not violate US sanctions, it would place the world’s greatest democracy on the “wrong side of history.”

India has been under intense pressure to take a stance in the current crisis, notably from the United States, which has placed harsh sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February this year.

India has not criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has refrained from voting on UN Security Council resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression. In recent weeks, US officials have stated that they would prefer India to distance itself as far as possible from Russia, while simultaneously acknowledging India’s substantial reliance on Moscow for everything from weaponry and ammunition to missiles and fighter planes.

According to a statement published by Moscow last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak informed Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri over the phone that Russia is eager to grow its oil and petroleum product exports to India, as well as Indian investments in the Russian oil industry.

According to a Russian official announcement issued last week, Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have exceeded USD 1 billion, with evident prospects to enhance this amount.

“We expect to continue cooperating in the development of peaceful nuclear power, in particular, in building the nuclear power units at Kudankulam,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in the statement following a phone conversation with Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to media sources, India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, acquired 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil on Monday, the first such transaction since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

India, the world’s third-largest oil user and importer, is one of the few countries that has not condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. However, only approximately 2% to 3% of those purchases come from Russia.