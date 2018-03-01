Russian elections are up ahead and the election campaign is bound to be in the top gear but the campaigning in Russia is done in a rather different manner, which is raising eyebrows all across the globe. From the little banners to massive hoardings, upcoming Russian elections are being promoted with a lot of sexually enticing graphics.

What can one possibly do to arouse the interest of target audience during an election campaign? Announce sops like never before, make extraordinary promises, do a colourful tamasha or even serve free booze and food to the people in attendance? Well, you will have to read this again when we tell you that Russians are selling their campaign with an interesting mix of high-profile agendas and eye-catching erotica. From the little banners to massive hoardings, upcoming Russian elections are being promoted with a lot of sexually enticing graphics work.

In one advertisement, an attractive young woman in lingerie can be seen preparing herself to cast a vote while in another a shirtless model is seen studying an election campaign brochure while lying in front of a Russian flag. There is also another ad where a black bikini-clad woman drops her vote into the ballot box with a slogan written beneath it which reads: “Welcome to the world of adults.” These are just images as there are various sexually-charged videos as well that are doing rounds in Russia promoting Vladimir Putin’s candidature.

An advertisement in the Russian edition of Maxim magazine reads: “What happens in the polling booth stays in the polling booth.” However, Maxim editor Alexander Malenkov has told that he is not at the liberty to disclose the details of the sponsor of this erotica-driven campaign. Most of the campaign is being run on social media platforms which mostly comprises of youngsters, who are very unlikely to disapprove the eccentric style of this election campaign.

While speaking to AFP, Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said, “Our elections are a festival – a carnival, even, and at a carnival, the erotic is allowed. Now, who ordered them and who paid for them, it’s impossible to fully find out.”

“There are a few weeks left before the election, but candidate Putin doesn’t have a programme. Putin doesn’t appear in his own campaign videos. It seems like he’s treating it as a ritual process, he’s tired of it himself,” added Kalachev. Vladimir Putin is touted to continue at the helm of Russia for another six years as his contention at the presidency remains undisputed.

