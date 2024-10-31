Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
INA Ajit Doval And His US Counterpart Jake Sullivan Discuss Regional Security For Indo-Pacific Stability

The dialogue underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, marked by shared democratic values and mutual interests.

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

The dialogue underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, marked by shared democratic values and mutual interests, the White House stated in an official press release.

The two leaders “welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue.”

They also explored avenues for enhanced collaboration in pivotal areas such as clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, reflecting a commitment to deepen ties amid evolving global challenges.

India-US relations have evolved into a “global strategic partnership,” with a focus on shared democratic principles and a convergence of interests spanning various sectors.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware and the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest apart from exchanging views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership.

PM Modi noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership. The Prime Minister emphasized that India and the USA today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.
Today, US-India partnership encompasses a wide array of sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, civil nuclear energy, space technology, clean energy, environment, agriculture, and health.

People-to-people interactions and bipartisan support within both countries further nourish this vibrant relationship, showcasing the deepening ties between India and the United States as they navigate a complex global landscape together.

(Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

ajit doval India-US National Security Advisor
