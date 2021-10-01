India, which has been on alert since 2020 when a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu in June last year, has since then moved its air defence missile systems to Eastern Ladakh sector.

Fresh activity has been spotted at Skardu air base in Gilgit Baltistan, which can potentially emerge as a security threat for India. There has been a considerable work completion on the new runway being built o n the sight.India, which has been on alert since 2020 when a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu in June last year, has since then moved its air defence missile systems to Eastern Ladakh sector. The IAF has also activated its fighter aircraft in the Eastern Ladakh region.

The latest developments come at a time when Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Friday. Naravane will review the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector and also interact with troops deployed in the sector.

The Indian Army tweeted: “General MM Naravane COAS is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. The COAS will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain and weather conditions.”

India on Thursday while rejecting Beijing’s allegation that New Delhi has long pursued the “forward policy” along the LAC, further said that China’s provocative behaviour, amassing of troops and its unilateral attempts to alter the status quo resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.