Speaking about the political economy of the US and China, Carlos said, “So what the state once, what’s the objective, the main objective of the state or the political leaders or the institutions that are with the state?” He further stated the logic, which is that a politician will want to gain and maintain power.

“That’s the rule of the game. If it’s a good politician, that’s what they need to do,” Carlos added.

Carlos Montes Explains Political Economies Of China & EU

Explaining using a presentation, Carlos said, “So, briefly, Peru, just to mention it obviously is, you know, these are Peru and Ethiopia, countries of more unstable kinds of coalitions. And in the case of Peru, for example, we have had six presidents since the year 2000 that are in jail or indicted. So that just shows you an idea in Ethiopia.

Furthermore, he said, “Again, they are narrow groups that get into the power, you know, into power. And it’s contested by the groups—the groups that are excluded. So that’s how you understand, you know, a simple analysis of the political economy.”

#NXTConclave2025 | Prof. Carlos Montes from the Lead Innovation Hub emphasized the need to support private ecosystem growth for fostering innovation and economic progress. He highlighted how collaboration between industries, startups, and academia can drive transformative… pic.twitter.com/1xntveo4LZ — NewsX World (@NewsX) February 28, 2025

Carlos explains the type of political economies by stating, “Then you get countries like China, us, and you. In a simple way, we can say that China is a state-led country with periodic market reforms. The US is corporate-led with periodic populist interventions. And the EU is citizen-centric with comprehensive regulation. So, you know, just for illustration, this has some data because it was then with some initial numbers.”

‘Incredible Emergence Of India’: Carlos On Indian Political Economy

Speaking about India in terms of the technology, Carlos said, “So when we say that in India, technology could work in this way or that way, it’s going to depend on exactly, how it fits to the model that we have.”

“In terms of India, how, you know, and I discuss this with a few colleagues, you know, before to see is that the world has observed that incredible emergence of India. It’s not only a global power. It’s, I think, that top 13 investment destination in the world. But Bangalore is the eighth startup city in the world, so it’s only in Europe,” added Prof. Montes.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

