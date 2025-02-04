India Among Top Three Countries On Singapore’s Tourist List In 2024

India has emerged as one of the top three sources of tourists for Singapore in 2024, with 1.2 million arrivals, following China and Indonesia. Learn more about Singapore's tourism growth and key factors driving it.

Singapore has seen a remarkable recovery in international tourism in 2024, with India ranking among the top three countries contributing to visitor arrivals. According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)’s year-in-review report, India has emerged as a major source of tourism, with 1.2 million arrivals recorded for the year. This puts India alongside China and Indonesia, which topped the list with 3.08 million and 2.49 million arrivals, respectively.

Strong Growth in International Visitors

In 2024, Singapore experienced a 21% increase in international arrivals, reaching a total of 16.5 million visitors. This marks a steady recovery from 2023, bringing the country closer to its pre-pandemic tourism numbers. For context, Singapore saw 19.1 million arrivals in 2019, the highest on record. The STB’s report highlights the continued momentum in Singapore’s tourism sector, driven by visitors from both short- and long-haul markets.

Tourism Receipts on the Rise

Tourism spending also saw impressive growth in 2024. The Singapore Tourism Board forecasted tourism receipts to range between SGD 27.5 billion and SGD 29 billion for the year. By September 2024, receipts had already reached SGD 22.4 billion, reflecting a 10% increase from the same period in 2023. This surge in spending underscores the ongoing appeal of Singapore as a top destination for international travelers.

Key Factors Driving Singapore’s Tourism Boom

STB’s Chief Executive, Melissa Ow, attributed Singapore’s strong tourism performance to a combination of factors. “Our efforts in refreshing products and experiences, along with new collaborations, have strengthened Singapore’s destination appeal,” she explained. These efforts have helped the country regain its competitive edge in the global tourism market.

One significant contributor to Singapore’s tourism boom has been the hosting of world-class concerts. High-profile events like performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift not only drew huge crowds but also boosted the local economy. These events generated substantial economic benefits, benefiting adjacent industries such as retail, dining, and hospitality, further elevating Singapore’s global brand.

As Singapore’s tourism sector continues to recover and thrive, its ability to attract visitors from a diverse range of markets—especially India—plays a crucial role in its ongoing success. With more events and experiences in the pipeline, Singapore’s tourism industry is well-positioned to build on this momentum in the coming years.

