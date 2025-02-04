Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Among Top Three Countries On Singapore’s Tourist List In 2024

India has emerged as one of the top three sources of tourists for Singapore in 2024, with 1.2 million arrivals, following China and Indonesia. Learn more about Singapore's tourism growth and key factors driving it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India Among Top Three Countries On Singapore’s Tourist List In 2024

China topped the tourist list with 3.08 million arrivals to Singapore followed by Indonesia with 2.49 million arrivals


Singapore has seen a remarkable recovery in international tourism in 2024, with India ranking among the top three countries contributing to visitor arrivals. According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)’s year-in-review report, India has emerged as a major source of tourism, with 1.2 million arrivals recorded for the year. This puts India alongside China and Indonesia, which topped the list with 3.08 million and 2.49 million arrivals, respectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strong Growth in International Visitors

In 2024, Singapore experienced a 21% increase in international arrivals, reaching a total of 16.5 million visitors. This marks a steady recovery from 2023, bringing the country closer to its pre-pandemic tourism numbers. For context, Singapore saw 19.1 million arrivals in 2019, the highest on record. The STB’s report highlights the continued momentum in Singapore’s tourism sector, driven by visitors from both short- and long-haul markets.

Tourism Receipts on the Rise

Tourism spending also saw impressive growth in 2024. The Singapore Tourism Board forecasted tourism receipts to range between SGD 27.5 billion and SGD 29 billion for the year. By September 2024, receipts had already reached SGD 22.4 billion, reflecting a 10% increase from the same period in 2023. This surge in spending underscores the ongoing appeal of Singapore as a top destination for international travelers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Factors Driving Singapore’s Tourism Boom

STB’s Chief Executive, Melissa Ow, attributed Singapore’s strong tourism performance to a combination of factors. “Our efforts in refreshing products and experiences, along with new collaborations, have strengthened Singapore’s destination appeal,” she explained. These efforts have helped the country regain its competitive edge in the global tourism market.

One significant contributor to Singapore’s tourism boom has been the hosting of world-class concerts. High-profile events like performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift not only drew huge crowds but also boosted the local economy. These events generated substantial economic benefits, benefiting adjacent industries such as retail, dining, and hospitality, further elevating Singapore’s global brand.

As Singapore’s tourism sector continues to recover and thrive, its ability to attract visitors from a diverse range of markets—especially India—plays a crucial role in its ongoing success. With more events and experiences in the pipeline, Singapore’s tourism industry is well-positioned to build on this momentum in the coming years.

ALSO READTelangana Assembly To Discuss Caste Survey Report; BCs Form Largest Group At 46.25% Of Population

Filed under

SINGAPORE TOURISM

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who is 22-Year-Old Akash Bobba? From UC Berkeley To Elon Musk’s DOGE

Who is 22-Year-Old Akash Bobba? From UC Berkeley To Elon Musk’s DOGE

Indian High Commission Attack Case: Patiala House Court Grants Bail To Inderpal Singh Gaba

Indian High Commission Attack Case: Patiala House Court Grants Bail To Inderpal Singh Gaba

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check Release Date And Time

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check...

DeepSeek Users In US Can Face Million-Dollar Fine And Years In Prison Under New Law

DeepSeek Users In US Can Face Million-Dollar Fine And Years In Prison Under New Law

Mahakumbh 2025: Hema Malini Says Prayagraj Stampede Was ‘Exaggerated’, Faces Backlash

Mahakumbh 2025: Hema Malini Says Prayagraj Stampede Was ‘Exaggerated’, Faces Backlash

Entertainment

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check Release Date And Time

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead – Who Earns More?

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead –

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox