During the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu, co-chaired by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden, both nations approved 61 development projects valued at ₹4,958 crore. This initiative is part of Bhutan’s 13th five-year plan, for which India is providing a substantial development support of ₹10,000 crore.

Scope of the Projects:

The approved projects span various sectors, including:

Connectivity

Infrastructure

Energy

Health

Education

Capacity Building

Industrial Parks

Sports

Digital Economy

E-Mobility

Space Technology

Key Discussions and Approvals:

During the talks, the Bhutanese side presented “Project Tied Assistance” proposals along with the first tranche of projects for the 13th five-year plan. Following detailed discussions, the two countries agreed on the approval of these 61 projects. Additionally, Misri and Choden virtually inaugurated 19 schools constructed under the previous 12th five-year plan.

Financial Support and Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP):

The Bhutanese government expressed gratitude for India’s ongoing support in its socio-economic development. In a notable move, India agreed to consider frontloading ₹1,500 crore for Bhutan’s Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) within the first one-and-a-half years, contingent on the progress of the project implementations.

Significance of the Visit:

Vikram Misri’s visit to Bhutan from July 19-20, shortly after assuming his role on July 15, underscores the importance India places on its relationship with Bhutan. The visit was marked by friendly and cordial discussions, reinforcing the long-standing tradition of close cooperation between the two nations.

Next Steps:

Both sides have agreed to hold the next round of Development Cooperation Talks in New Delhi. During his visit, Misri also met with key Bhutanese leaders, including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, further strengthening bilateral ties.