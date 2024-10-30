Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
India and China Complete Disengagement in Depsang and Demchok Areas of Eastern Ladakh

Coordinated patrolling by both sides is set to begin soon, with ground commanders maintaining regular discussions for stability.

India and China Complete Disengagement in Depsang and Demchok Areas of Eastern Ladakh

As per reports, disengagement between India and China in the Depsang and Demchok areas of eastern Ladakh has been completed.

Coordinated patrolling by both sides is set to begin soon, with ground commanders maintaining regular discussions for stability. In a gesture of goodwill, both sides will also exchange sweets tomorrow for Diwali.

The sources from the Indian Army shared the information on Wednesday and, addressing reporters later, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Fiehong said the two countries had reached a “point of common understanding”.

(This is a developing story, Further details awaited.)

Filed under

China India India-China Disengagement
