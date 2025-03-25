India and China Hold High-Level Talks in Beijing to Strengthen Border Cooperation

India and China convened in Beijing today for a significant diplomatic discussion focused on the ongoing border issues between the two nations.

India and China convened in Beijing today for a significant diplomatic discussion focused on the ongoing border issues between the two nations.

This meeting marked the 33rd session of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Representatives from both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and explored measures to enhance cross-border cooperation.

Key topics included trans-border rivers and the resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, reflecting a mutual interest in restoring normalcy and fostering bilateral engagement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reviewing Border Management and Future Cooperation

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented China.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to “substantial preparations” for the upcoming meeting of their Special Representatives (SRs) on the boundary question, scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year.

Following the discussions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the atmosphere as “positive and constructive,” emphasizing that both nations had “comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control.”

Additionally, the two sides explored various measures to implement the decisions made during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives in December 2024, held in Beijing, aiming to advance effective border management strategies.

Commitment to Diplomatic and Military Coordination

Both New Delhi and Beijing agreed on the importance of maintaining and strengthening the existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to address issues along the LAC.

These efforts are intended to prevent further tensions and ensure a stable and cooperative relationship moving forward.

Following the formal discussions, Gourangalal Das met with China’s Assistant Foreign Minister, Hong Lei, for a courtesy visit, underscoring the diplomatic goodwill between the two countries.

A Step Towards Restoring Trust

The ongoing diplomatic engagements align with efforts initiated in October last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Both leaders expressed a shared vision of restoring relations to pre-2020 levels to enhance cooperation and trust along the border.

In a recent interview on March 16 with podcast host Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of fostering mutual understanding between India and China.

He highlighted the need for rebuilding trust, enthusiasm, and energy in the bilateral relationship.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations, Modi remarked that, despite centuries of interaction, India and China had never experienced major conflicts in their millennia-old history.

He advocated for a spirit of healthy competition that avoids unnecessary confrontations.

China welcomed PM Modi’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the historical relationship as a “dragon-elephant dance”—a metaphor for the harmonious cooperation that both countries should strive for.

“Let me stress that in the 2000-plus years’ history of interactions, the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and both the countries learned from each other, contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress,” the spokesperson said.

With ongoing diplomatic efforts and constructive dialogue, both India and China are working towards a future where strategic cooperation and mutual respect define their relationship, ensuring peace and stability along the border.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request