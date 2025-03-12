India And Mauritius Sign 8 MoUs To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Port Louis, marking a new chapter in India-Mauritius ties. His visit saw the signing of eight key agreements aimed at boosting economic, strategic, and maritime cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Louis on Tuesday, receiving a ceremonial welcome at the airport from Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The warm reception underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. During his visit, both leaders engaged in delegation-level discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

Eight MoUs Signed to Bolster Economic and Strategic Partnership with Mauritius

As part of their discussions, India and Mauritius signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning multiple areas, including finance, trade, security, governance, and oceanic research. The agreements highlight a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Local Currency Settlement System: The Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India signed an MoU to establish a Local Currency Settlement System, facilitating smoother financial transactions between the two nations. Credit Facility Agreement for Infrastructure Projects: A Credit Facility Agreement was signed between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India (SBI) to finance projects under the Central Water Authority’s Pipe Replacement Programme. Training Programme for Diplomats: The Institute of Foreign Service of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade of Mauritius signed an MoU to enhance training programmes for Mauritian diplomats. White Shipping Information Sharing: A Technical Agreement between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force was signed to facilitate the sharing of White Shipping Information, aimed at improving maritime security and surveillance. Combating Financial Crimes: The Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and India’s Enforcement Directorate formalized an agreement to cooperate on tackling financial crimes, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and improving investigation capabilities. Support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): The Ministry of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives of Mauritius and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of India agreed to collaborate on fostering entrepreneurship, promoting innovation, and exchanging best practices in MSME development. Public Service and Governance Training: The Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms signed an MoU with India’s National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, to train Mauritian public officers and improve governance practices. Oceanic Research and Maritime Zone Administration: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, under India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration, and Exploration under the Prime Minister’s Office of Mauritius, signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in oceanic research and maritime exploration.

