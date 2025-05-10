Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  India and Pakistan Agree to Full and Immediate Ceasefire After US-Mediated Talks, Donald Trump Says

India and Pakistan Agree to Full and Immediate Ceasefire After US-Mediated Talks, Donald Trump Says

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following a long night of high-stakes talks mediated by the United States, Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social early Saturday. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have […]

India and Pakistan Agree to Full and Immediate Ceasefire After US-Mediated Talks, Donald Trump Says

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following a long night of high-stakes talks mediated by the United States, Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social early Saturday.


India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following a long night of high-stakes talks mediated by the United States, Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social early Saturday. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”, the post read.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also took to X, writing in a post that the US commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif  “on their wisdom, prudence and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace”.
“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio said on X.

(This is a breaking news story)

