India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In Strategic Partnership

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
India and the UK have reached a historic agreement with a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement and a Double Contribution Convention. Prime Minister Modi hailed the deal as a major step forward in deepening the two nations' strategic partnership.

India and UK sign landmark Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention, boosting trade, jobs, and strategic partnership.


India-UK Free Trade Deal: In a major diplomatic and economic milestone, India and the United Kingdom have successfully concluded a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a Double Contribution Convention.

PM Modi Calls It A ‘Historic Milestone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the development on social media after a conversation with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Calling it a “historic milestone,” PM Modi said the agreements are “ambitious and mutually beneficial,” and will significantly strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“These landmark agreements will catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies,” Modi said, expressing his eagerness to welcome PM Starmer to India soon.

India-UK Free Trade Deal Talks

India’s Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, returned to the U.K. on Friday for unplanned negotiations in a bid to finalize talks. The U.K. government confirmed that constructive discussions were held this week, as negotiators pushed to close a deal after three years of talks.

Ministers view securing a Free Trade Agreement with India, alongside a separate bilateral investment treaty, as a critical economic goal.

A spokesperson for the U.K. Department for Business and Trade stated on Saturday, “We have made it clear that we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced, and in the best interests of the British people.” They added, “We are determined to improve access for U.K. businesses, ensure fair treatment, reduce tariffs, and make trade cheaper and easier.”

How Piyush Goyal Negotiated For India-UK Free Trade Deal

Goyal’s return followed visits to Oslo and Brussels, where he held discussions with U.K. Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds after a two-day negotiating session in London earlier in the week.

Goyal’s visits to Norway and the European Commission earlier this week aimed at securing exemptions for India’s high-emission commodities, such as steel and cement, from new European carbon border tax regimes.

India’s trade chief has also sought exemptions from the U.K.’s upcoming carbon border tax, set to be implemented in 2027. Both the U.K. and the EU contend that providing safeguards from these carbon taxes through a trade deal would violate the WTO’s Most Favored Nation rule, which requires equal treatment of all trade partners.

