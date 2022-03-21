The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison is currently underway.

The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison has started today. In his remarks at the virtual summit, Scott Morrison begun by talking about Indo Pacific and the Russia-Ukraine war and said that our region is facing increasing change and much pressure.

Talking about the Ukraine situation, he said that the Quad summit gave the leaders an opportunity to discuss Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine but also it also gave the opportunity to discuss the implications and consequences of that event on Indo-Pacific and the issues faced by this region.

PM Modi said that the last virtual summit gave India and Australia’s relationship the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership and he’s happy that the two nations are now establishing the mechanism of an annual summit.

He added that the mechanism of an annual summit will prepare a structural system for regular review of their relationship, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years, in the sectors of Trade & investment, defence & security, education & innovation, science & technology.

PM Modi further thanked Scott Morrison for returning the Indian antiquities. Earlier in the day, Australia repatriated 29 Indian antiquities, including hundreds of years old artefacts and photos illegally taken out of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh & other states.