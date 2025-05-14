India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed a strong joint stance against terrorism and nuclear blackmail during bilateral talks on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Wednesday held bilateral talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and a strong stance against nuclear blackmail.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Wednesday held bilateral talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and a strong stance against nuclear blackmail.

The high-level meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which prompted India’s swift response through Operation Sindoor. Both ministers underscored the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining global security.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict.”

Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM @BMeinl. Congratulated on her appointment. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict. 🇮🇳 🇦🇹 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 14, 2025

India and Austria have maintained strong diplomatic ties since establishing formal relations on November 10, 1949. The latest dialogue reflects the growing alignment between the two nations on global peace and security issues.

India and Pakistan ceasefire

The talks also took place against the backdrop of a significant geopolitical development a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Reacting to the ceasefire, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties,” Pigott stated during a press briefing.

Adding to the narrative, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, claimed his administration played a key role in brokering the ceasefire. Trump said he used trade incentives as leverage to de-escalate tensions.

“Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I said, fellas, come on, let’s make a deal… Let’s not trade nuclear missiles; let’s trade the things that you make so beautifully,” Trump remarked.

As New Delhi continues to strengthen global alliances and push for stricter anti-terror measures, its engagement with Austria and the support from global powers like the US signals a collective commitment toward regional stability and peace.

ALSO READ: Trump Arrives in Qatar Amid Controversy Over Luxury Gift and Middle East Diplomacy