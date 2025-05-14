Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed a strong joint stance against terrorism and nuclear blackmail during bilateral talks on Wednesday.

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Wednesday held bilateral talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and a strong stance against nuclear blackmail.


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Austria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Wednesday held bilateral talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and a strong stance against nuclear blackmail.

The high-level meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which prompted India’s swift response through Operation Sindoor. Both ministers underscored the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining global security.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict.”

India and Austria have maintained strong diplomatic ties since establishing formal relations on November 10, 1949. The latest dialogue reflects the growing alignment between the two nations on global peace and security issues.

India and Pakistan ceasefire

The talks also took place against the backdrop of a significant geopolitical development a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Reacting to the ceasefire, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties,” Pigott stated during a press briefing.

Adding to the narrative, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, claimed his administration played a key role in brokering the ceasefire. Trump said he used trade incentives as leverage to de-escalate tensions.

“Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I said, fellas, come on, let’s make a deal… Let’s not trade nuclear missiles; let’s trade the things that you make so beautifully,” Trump remarked.

As New Delhi continues to strengthen global alliances and push for stricter anti-terror measures, its engagement with Austria and the support from global powers like the US signals a collective commitment toward regional stability and peace.

ALSO READ: Trump Arrives in Qatar Amid Controversy Over Luxury Gift and Middle East Diplomacy

Filed under

India Austria relations Jaishankar Austria talks

External Affairs Minister

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks
The much-anticipated Supe

Superman Trailer OUT: James Gunn’s Reboot Promises Fresh Start For DC Universe
The Central Consumer Prot

Amazon, Flipkart Get Govt Notice For Selling Pakistani Flags And Illegal Walkie-Talkies
The Directorate of School

Schools In J&K Border Areas To Reopen Tomorrow As India-Pakistan Tensions Ease
Tom Cruise

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want...
Congress has been going a

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Superman Trailer OUT: James Gunn’s Reboot Promises Fresh Start For DC Universe

Superman Trailer OUT: James Gunn’s Reboot Promises Fresh Start For DC Universe

Amazon, Flipkart Get Govt Notice For Selling Pakistani Flags And Illegal Walkie-Talkies

Amazon, Flipkart Get Govt Notice For Selling Pakistani Flags And Illegal Walkie-Talkies

Schools In J&K Border Areas To Reopen Tomorrow As India-Pakistan Tensions Ease

Schools In J&K Border Areas To Reopen Tomorrow As India-Pakistan Tensions Ease

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want...

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie in Patna

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...

Entertainment

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom