India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said that India won a seat in prestigious ECOSOC body, India has been elected as a member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). He added that it was a ringing endorsement of their commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all the endeavours. He thanked member states for their support.

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark. This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).

Also read: Germany break ranks with China, shifts to adopting India-Pacific strategy

Also read: US State Dept releases new webpage on China’s atrocities on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

India will be a member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ’25. ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations. ECOSOC is responsible for coordinating the economic and social fields of the organization, specifically in regards to the 15 specialised agencies, 8 functional commissions and 5 regional commissions that are under its jurisdiction.

Also read: Covid-19 was made in Wuhan lab controlled by China govt, claims Chinese virologist