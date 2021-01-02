India has begun its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council along with Norway, Mexico, Ireland and Kenya. It is set to achieve concrete and result-oriented action at the security council for an effective response to international terrorism.

As the new year started, India also began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council along with Norway, Mexico, Ireland and Kenya. On 17 June, India was elected to the UN Security Council with 184 of the total 192 votes. A member country needs a two-third majority of votes in the General Assembly to become a non-permanent member. This is the eighth time India has been elected as a non-permanent member.

The key priorities for India, will be counter-terrorism and maritime security for global peace and stability. “As the largest democracy, we will be promoting very fundamental values like democracy, human rights and development,” said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti. Tirumurti has outlined counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, maritime security, reformed multilateralism, technology for the people, women and youth and developmental issues, especially in the context of peace building, as India’s priorities for the UNSC tenure.

In August, India will serve as the president of the council, a position held by each of the members in turn for one month, according to the alphabetical order of the member states’ names. Presidency entails presiding over council meetings, coordinating actions, deciding the content of UNSC debates and more.

India will strive to achieve a “concrete and result-oriented action at the security council for an effective response to international terrorism,” said External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. India has a clear position on combatting international terrorism by providing an effective response, addressing the abuse of information and communication technology (ICT) by terrorists, disrupting their nexus with sponsors and transnational organized criminal entities, stemming the flow of terror finance and strengthening normative and operative frameworks for greater coordination with other multilateral forums.

At UNSC, India will be guided by the five priorities for a reformed multilateral system. They are new opportunities for progress, effective response to international terrorism, reforming multilateral systems, comprehensive approach to international peace and security and technology with a human touch. India is one of the largest contributors of peacekeeping troops to the UN and it will seek to leverage its strengths in ICT to improve peacekeeping efforts around the world.

India is also expected to call for more transparency in listing and delisting of entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees. Getting permanent membership in an expanded council is also high up on the agenda.

