India’s Military Might Can Keep Russia in Check, Enforce Ceasefire: Former Australian PM Abbott | NewsX Exclusive

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has suggested that India could send troops to Ukraine to help secure any future ceasefire agreement with Russia. In an interview with NewsX, Abbott outlined his belief that India’s military presence could serve as a strong deterrent against further Russian aggression while also marking India’s emergence as a global power willing to shoulder greater international responsibilities.

India’s Role in a Potential Ceasefire

When asked about his proposal for foreign troops to patrol Ukraine’s border in the event of a ceasefire, Abbott reiterated his belief that India could play a crucial role in maintaining peace.

“India has historically good relations with Russia. The Indian Army is a highly competent, widely respected, and very professional armed force. They would be more than capable of effectively resisting any future Russian attack, should such an attack be made,” Abbott stated.

He further argued that the presence of substantial Indian troops along any ceasefire line would serve as a deterrent against future Russian aggression. “Let’s face it, India doesn’t just have formidable conventional armed forces, but it is also a nuclear power. The idea that India would be intimidated by President Putin’s nuclear bullying—I just don’t think holds water,” he added.

Abbott suggested that if British and French troops were not viable options for such a mission, then India would be the “acceptable alternative.” He described this as a significant step for India in demonstrating its willingness to contribute to global peacekeeping efforts.

“Not only would this be a wonderful contribution by India towards a more peaceful world, but it would also be a signal to the whole world that India is prepared to start shouldering some of the responsibilities of the wider world, given the kind of economic strength and global status that India is now assuming,” he said.

India as a Credible Mediator

Abbott emphasized that India is well-positioned to act as a potential mediator in the conflict, given its strong economy, powerful armed forces, and nuclear deterrent.

“The truth is that India is a very credible country with a strong economy and strong armed forces, with its own nuclear deterrent. I think India is certainly much better placed than a country such as Turkey to act as a potential mediator,” he said.

Abbott’s remarks underline a growing international recognition of India’s strategic importance and its potential role in global conflict resolution. However, whether India would be willing to commit troops to such an effort remains an open question.

On Zelensky’s Leadership

Abbott praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his leadership during the ongoing war with Russia, stating that he has led Ukraine “magnificently” over the past few years. While acknowledging that Zelensky was relatively unpopular before the war, Abbott noted that Ukrainians have since rallied behind him.

“Unlike the leaders of Afghanistan who fled with cash, Zelensky refused a U.S. offer to escape. Instead, he asked for ammunition,” Abbott said, highlighting Zelensky’s resilience.

According to Abbott, Zelensky has demonstrated “enormous personal courage and political integrity.” He defended Ukraine’s decision to delay elections, arguing that it is not unusual for a country at war, particularly when “20% of its territory is under occupation.”

“Just because you have a difficult conversation doesn’t mean you are not suitable for running the country,” he added, referring to criticisms Zelensky has faced over governance issues. He also pointed out that Ukrainians themselves are not pressuring him to hold elections under the current circumstances.

Crimea and Security Guarantees

Abbott emphasized that sanctions against Russia should remain in place “as long as they are continuing the aggressive war against Ukraine.” He also warned that any ceasefire must be “on reasonable terms, meaningful and lasting,” rather than allowing Russia to use it as an opportunity to rearm.

On the issue of Crimea, Abbott suggested that if Ukraine were to surrender the peninsula, it should receive significant security guarantees in return.

“If Ukraine is to surrender Crimea, it should get meaningful security guarantees—a big deterrent to President Putin,” he said, implying that a robust international security arrangement would be necessary to prevent future aggression.

