India has demanded tangible action for UN Security Council reforms in line with Common African Position and not let the process be held hostage. The Permanent Mission of India at UN said in a tweet that India has demanded tangible action for UN Security Council reform in line with Common African Position, and not let the process be held hostage, as it has been over a decade, by those who do not want reform.

The mission also attached a letter by Deputy Permanent Representative of India to President of UN General assembly which said that the “draft rollover text as it is now” does not reflect the progress made in the two meetings of IGN (inter-government negotiations) and does not even at the very minimum capture the growing support to the Common African Position and other issues of importance.

The letter said that as conveyed during their earlier meeting as a part of groups and in their last letter dated August 12 and also earlier to the IGN co-chairs on this matter, India was firm in its belief that as the only formal record of the proceeding, of the lGN in this critical year of the UN’s 75th anniversary, the PGAs roll-over decision must capture clearly the tangible progress made in the two IGN meetings that were held earlier this year.

India said it will continue to voice its strong support for tangible action towards an expanded and reformed Security Council. The letter said India is committed to reformed multilateralism and to strengthening this at the UN.

The letter said that India would continue to voice its strong support for tangible action towards an expanded and reformed Security Council that reflects today’s world and realities, India would also take steps to see how we can realize these goals in the 75th session of the UNGA.

In another tweet, Permanent Mission of India at UN said that G4 – India, Brazil, Germany and Japan – in a common letter has demanded concrete action at UNSC. It said that the process had lagged on for over a decade without progress.

