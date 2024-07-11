India Can Contribute 'More Than Important': Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

India is an “important, influential and credit-worthy,” country and can contribute to a “more than important” role in global peace processes including, in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wedesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna today, Nehammer said that for him it was an important signal that India, as a founding member of the BRICS, participated in the Swiss Peace Summit on Ukraine.

“Today, we have been talking about an even stronger commitment and about the possibilities of reviving the peace process. PM Modi and myself discussed the unique position of India in the so-called Global South,” the Austrian Chancellor said.

“India is an important, influential and credit-worthy country. India is the biggest democracy in the world. Therefore, India’s role, especially for Austria, is more than important when it comes to the peace process and future peace summits. As a reliable partner, Austria will be available as a site for dialogue, making use of its unique position as a neutral country – a member of the EU but not a member of NATO” Nehammer said.

Further, Nehammer said that it was important for him to hear about PM Modi’s personal assessment of Russia’s intentions in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Before his visit to Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Russian President. Therefore, it was particularly important for me to hear about the Prime Minister’s personal assessment regarding the intentions of Russia in respect of the peace progress. Our shared objective is to achieve a comprehensive, just and permanent peace in line with the UN Charter,” he said.

The Austrian Chancellor further said that his cabinet has been in constant contact with the European Union.

“Yesterday, I talked to Charles Michel (President of the European Council) on the telephone about potential perspectives and issues in this context. What is particularly important, is the support of EU for a free and prospering Ukraine. Austria is making a substantial contribution. We are supporting the policy of the EU on the one hand, but on the other hand we have also delivered 250 Million Euro in bilateral aid,” Nehammer said.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. PM Modi’s visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi’s visit to Austria also comes at a time when the two countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

