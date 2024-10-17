Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
India Can Contribute To Mauritania’s Development: Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that there are many similarities like women's clothing, respect for ancestors and strong family ties between the cultures of Mauritania and India.

India Can Contribute To Mauritania’s Development: Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that there are many similarities like women’s clothing, respect for ancestors and strong family ties between the cultures of Mauritania and India. She said this while, addressing the Indian community in Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania on Wednesday (October 16).

“There are many similarities between the cultures of Mauritania and India. For example, clothing, especially women’s clothing, is similar; there is respect for ancestors; family ties are strong, there are joint families; children are taught social values,” the President said

It is the first visit by an Indian President to the African country. She arrived in Mauritania on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.
The President further said that India can contribute to the development of Mauritania through agriculture, health, education, skill development.

“India can contribute to Mauritania’s development journey through human resource development, infrastructure construction, agriculture, health, education, skill development and digital innovation. All of you are an important part of this process of cooperation,” Murmu said.
“We are rapidly moving towards our goal of making India a ‘Developed India’ by the year 2047, and our overseas family is a very important factor in this process,” she added.
President Murmu also met with the Mauritanians Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.
President Murmu arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday. She was warmly received by the President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.
President Murmu arrived in Mauritania from Algeria. On the final day of her state visit to Algeria on Tuesday, She visited the ruins of ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden.

These historical sites, situated in and around the coastal city of Tipasa, provided President Murmu with a unique glimpse into Algeria’s rich cultural and historical legacy. The President was accompanied by Algeria’s Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji, and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta.

(With inputs from ANI)

