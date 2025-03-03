‘India Can Join US, China As Global AI Leader’ — American Futurist Alec Ross At NXT Conclave 2025

India stands at a crucial moment in the global AI race, with the potential to rival the U.S. and China — but success will depend on strategic choices made today. American futurist Alec Ross, speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, outlined how India can harness its strengths to become a truly independent AI powerhouse.

Speaking to a diverse audience at the technology-focused summit, Ross emphasized that the future of global AI leadership is not predetermined but shaped by choices made by nations.

“The future is not something that’s guaranteed — it’s something that’s made up by a series of choices,” Ross said. “India is in a good position, but it’s not in a position that will guarantee success over the next five years.”

Ross, a former advisor to President Barack Obama and a venture capitalist who has invested $900 million into 45 startups across five continents, including India, shared insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and its implications on the global economy.

Data as the New Raw Material

Outlining the historical shifts in economic power, Alec Ross described how land was the raw material of the agricultural age, iron powered the industrial age, and data has become the defining resource of the digital era.

“He who owned the land had the power in the agricultural age. He who controlled factories and natural resources had the power in the industrial age. Today, he or she who owns, controls, or can harvest meaning from data holds the power,” Ross said.

With the world digitizing at an unprecedented rate, Ross argued that there is no longer a distinct digital sector — all industries are now fundamentally digital.

“From transportation to agriculture to manufacturing — every sector is being transformed by technology, and the most recent force driving this transformation is artificial intelligence,” he said.

Alec Ross On India’s Advantage — and Risk

India’s large, unified market and low-cost, highly skilled technical workforce have been two key advantages in the global economy over the past decade, Ross noted. However, the rise of AI threatens to upend that equation.

“AI is delivering the productivity gains that digitization promised but never fully realized over the last 20 to 25 years. The top 2% of engineers using AI are massively more productive, and creativity is becoming more valuable than low-cost labor,” he said.

For India to maintain its edge, Ross stressed the need for interdisciplinary education that blends technical skills with the humanities.

“As machines become more like humans and humans become more like machines, that which makes us human — creativity, empathy, and critical thinking — will grow more important,” he said.

Alec Ross Explains The AI Stack: Four Pillars for Success

Alec Ross outlined four essential components that countries must master to become independent AI powers:

Energy: The immense computational demands of AI require reliable and abundant energy.

Compute: Access to advanced semiconductor technologies and hardware infrastructure.

Data: The structured data that fuels AI models.

Models: The algorithms and applications that generate insights and automate tasks.

“Most countries can’t meet all four requirements independently,” Ross said. “France is trying, the Gulf states are investing heavily, but India has the best shot at joining the U.S. and China as a truly independent global AI power.”

However, Ross cautioned that India’s success will hinge on retaining its top talent — a challenge as countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia aggressively recruit Indian engineers.

“The only way the Gulf will succeed is if they convince India’s best talent not to go to the U.S. or the UK — and not to stay home — but to come to the Emirates instead,” he said.

Four Faces of AI

Ross broke down AI into four distinct categories:

Perceptual AI: Systems that interpret the environment, such as facial recognition and autonomous vehicles.

Generative AI: Technologies like ChatGPT that create new content from data.

Agentic AI: Autonomous AI capable of executing tasks, such as booking flights or negotiating business deals.

Physical AI: AI-powered robotics and drones that interact with the physical world.

While the U.S. leads in generative AI, Ross noted that China has an edge in physical AI. The next frontier, he predicted, will be agentic AI — a space where no country currently dominates.

The Bottle Cap Case Study

To illustrate the practical applications of AI, Ross shared the example of a bottle cap manufacturing company where he serves on the board. The Italian firm produces 40 billion caps annually and recently adopted AI for predictive maintenance, waste management, and remote production line operations.

The result: higher profit margins, no job losses, and the acquisition of competitors in the U.S. and Canada.

“Instead of being colonized by the Americans or the Chinese, we became the colonizers,” Ross said. “This is what AI can enable — not just efficiency, but market dominance.”

India’s Moment

Ross concluded with a call to action for India to seize its AI opportunity.

“India absolutely could be a major independent AI power, but it needs to make the right investments now,” he said. “The future will belong to those who combine technical knowledge with creativity — and that is India’s greatest strength.”

