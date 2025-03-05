Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • India Charges US 100 Per Cent Tariffs, Says Donald Trump As He Vows To Impose Reciprocal Tariffs: Now It Is Our Turn

India Charges US 100 Per Cent Tariffs, Says Donald Trump As He Vows To Impose Reciprocal Tariffs: Now It Is Our Turn

Trump specifically mentioned India’s 100% tariff rates, calling them an example of a trade system that is fundamentally unfair to the United States.

India Charges US 100 Per Cent Tariffs, Says Donald Trump As He Vows To Impose Reciprocal Tariffs: Now It Is Our Turn

Donald Trump speaks about tariffs


US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on several major trading partners, including India, China, Brazil, and the European Union, starting April 2.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized that these measures are aimed at countering what he described as unfair trade policies that have disadvantaged American businesses for decades.

Trump Criticizes High Tariffs on US Goods

During his first address to Congress since assuming office in January, Trump pointed out that other nations impose significantly higher tariffs on American products than the US does on theirs.

He specifically mentioned India’s 100% tariff rates, calling them an example of a trade system that is fundamentally unfair to the United States.

“India charges us 100 per cent tariffs, the system is not fair to the US, it never was. On April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they use non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will use non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market,” the President asserted.

‘Whatever They Tax Us, We Will Tax Them’

Trump made it clear that the new policy would enforce equal tariffs on all countries imposing high duties on American products. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they use non-monetary barriers to block our entry into their markets, we will do the same,” he stated.

The President expressed confidence that these tariffs would generate trillions of dollars in revenue and create new jobs, claiming that the US had been exploited by other nations for decades. “We’ve been ripped off for decades by every country on earth, and we will not let that happen any longer,” he asserted.

This reciprocal tariff policy is expected to reshape global trade relations, particularly between the US and India, and could have a significant impact on international trade dynamics.

ALSO READ: America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

Filed under

14th India-France CEO Forum donald trump Donald Trump tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Why Did Donald Trump Choose April 2 To Enforce Tariffs And Not April 1? This One-Day Delay Will Cost Us A Lot Of Money

Why Did Donald Trump Choose April 2 To Enforce Tariffs And Not April 1? This...

Entertainment

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard