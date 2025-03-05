India Charges US 100 Per Cent Tariffs, Says Donald Trump As He Vows To Impose Reciprocal Tariffs: Now It Is Our Turn

Trump specifically mentioned India’s 100% tariff rates, calling them an example of a trade system that is fundamentally unfair to the United States.

US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on several major trading partners, including India, China, Brazil, and the European Union, starting April 2.

He emphasized that these measures are aimed at countering what he described as unfair trade policies that have disadvantaged American businesses for decades.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS Donald Trump says, "India charge us tariffs higher than 100%. Reciprocal taxes start from April 2." — Meanwhile, Some Countries including China have already announced Retaliatory Tarrifs against US — Can benefit India. pic.twitter.com/eYWBA70ckL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 5, 2025

Trump Criticizes High Tariffs on US Goods

During his first address to Congress since assuming office in January, Trump pointed out that other nations impose significantly higher tariffs on American products than the US does on theirs.

“India charges us 100 per cent tariffs, the system is not fair to the US, it never was. On April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they use non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will use non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market,” the President asserted.

‘Whatever They Tax Us, We Will Tax Them’

Trump made it clear that the new policy would enforce equal tariffs on all countries imposing high duties on American products. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they use non-monetary barriers to block our entry into their markets, we will do the same,” he stated.

The President expressed confidence that these tariffs would generate trillions of dollars in revenue and create new jobs, claiming that the US had been exploited by other nations for decades. “We’ve been ripped off for decades by every country on earth, and we will not let that happen any longer,” he asserted.

This reciprocal tariff policy is expected to reshape global trade relations, particularly between the US and India, and could have a significant impact on international trade dynamics.