The military stand-off between India and China had been going on for nine months and is now finally at an end. The situation tensed up a lot when Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The melee was just as bloody as it was chaotic and twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives, while the Chinese too suffered heavy casualties.

The tenth round of military talks between India and China has ended today. These negotiations began on the morning of February 20 at around 10 a.m. The disengagement process around the banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh has finally drawn to a close and all armed forces have been withdrawn. Both sides are also dismantling any and all fortifications and infrastructure that they had raised within the contested zone.

Although the Pangong Lake affair is now over, the areas of Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra are yet to be made clear of heavy military presence and these last talks covered just that. This round of talks was held at Moldo situated on the Southern Bank of Pangong on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The military stand-off between India and China had been going on for nine months and is now finally at an end. The situation tensed up a lot when Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The melee was just as bloody as it was chaotic and twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives, while the Chinese too suffered heavy casualties.

Both military and diplomatic officials were involved and the talks finally came to fruition when the disengagement process was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. Anurag Shrivastava from the Ministry of External Affairs reported that the agreement was reached after several rounds of sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level and the processes that are to follow have been already spelt out by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech in parliament.