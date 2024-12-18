Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
India-China Hold 23rd Border Talks After 5 Years, Agree On Six Key Points For Peace And Cooperation

The 23rd meeting between the Special Representatives of China and India on boundary issues was held in Beijing, marking their first meeting in five years.

On December 18, 2024, the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives of China and India on boundary issues was held in Beijing. This was the first meeting between the two sides in five years.

China’s Special Representative, CPC Central Committee Politburo Member, and Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, and India’s Special Representative and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, held positive and constructive discussions on the China-India boundary issue.

According to the significant consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries in Kazan, concrete discussions were held on six points, and agreements were reached:

  1. Both sides positively assessed the solutions achieved by the two countries on boundary-related issues, reiterated that implementation efforts should continue, and agreed that boundary issues should be appropriately handled from the overall perspective of bilateral relations and should not affect bilateral development. Both sides agreed to continue measures to maintain peace in border areas and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.
  2. Both sides reiterated that they would continue to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable package solution to the boundary issue in accordance with the political guiding principles agreed upon by the Special Representatives of the two countries in 2005 and would take positive steps to advance this process.
  3. Both sides reviewed the border situation and agreed to further refine border area management regulations, strengthen confidence-building measures, and achieve lasting peace on the border.
  4. Both sides agreed to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation and to promote the resumption of Indian pilgrimages to Tibet in China, cross-border river cooperation, and Nathu La border trade.
  5. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the Special Representatives meeting mechanism, enhance coordination and cooperation in diplomatic and military dialogues, and request good work from the China-India Border Affairs Consultation and Coordination Working Mechanism (WMCC) for the follow-up implementation of this Special Representatives meeting.
  6. Both sides agreed to hold a new round of the Special Representatives meeting in India next year, with the specific timing to be decided through diplomatic channels.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged broad and in-depth views on bilateral, international, and regional issues of common concern, emphasizing the importance of stable, predictable, and positive China-India relations for international and regional peace and stability.

