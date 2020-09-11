A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the two sides, India and China have reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation after a full in-depth discussion.

After a two-hour-long meeting between Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers in Moscow, the two sides have reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation after a full in-depth discussion, says a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Wang outlined China’s stern position on the situation in border areas, emphasising that the imperative was to immediately stop provocation such as firing and other dangerous situation that violate the commitments made by the two sides. The statement further said that it was also important to move back all personal and equipment that have trespassed, the frontier troops must quickly disengage so that situation may de-escalate.

China further emphasised that it is willing to support enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both sides to resolve specific issues. The statement read that the Chinese side would stay in touch with the Indian side through diplomatic and military channels and be committed to restoring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The statement issued by China after talks also highlighted points made by the Indian side.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Indian side does not consider the development of India-China relations to be dependent on the settlement of the boundary question and India does not want to go backwards. It said that the Indian side was prepared to work with China to ease tension on the border through dialogue and negotiation and to restore and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

