On Wednesday, a meeting of the brigade commander of the Indian Army with his Chinese counterpart is scheduled to be held at 10 am in Chushul/Moldo to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

A meeting of the brigade commander of the Indian Army with his Chinese counterpart is currently underway in Chushul/Moldo to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake, Indian Army sources said. The meeting began at around 10 am.

This comes after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, brigade commander level talks were held as well.

Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement on Monday said that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

Also read: India and China should take concrete measures to safeguard peace in LAC: Beijing

Also read: Thailand delays purchasing Chinese submarines after public backlash

Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

Also read: Australian television anchor for China’s state run media CGTN detained in Beijing